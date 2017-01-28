2017 Airport Operators’ Council Scholarship

(Fairbanks, Alaska) – The Fairbanks International Airport Operators’ Council (AOC) is now accepting scholarship applications. Applications must be submitted no later than Friday, March 31, 2017. Late applications will not be considered.

Applicants must be pursuing a career in piloting, maintenance, airport or aviation management and be enrolled in an aviation related program with an accredited college, university, trade school, approved training, or in current training with a certified flight instructor or A & P Mechanic. High school students with intentions to pursue any of the fields listed above must provide acceptance letters and letters of recommendation from a school counselor. Applicants must have maintained a minimum GPA of 3.0 and intends on working in Alaska.