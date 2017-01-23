School News

Tuesday – Baked Potato w/Chicken Gravy, Side Salad, WW Dinner Roll, Canned Pears, Milk
Wednesday – Philly Steak & Cheese on WW Bun, Green Beans, Baby Carrots, Fruit Cocktail Mix, Sherbet Ice Cream, Milk
Thursday – Cheeseburger, Side Salad w/ cucumber slices & Tomato Wedge, Canned Peaches, Milk
Friday – Cheese Pizza, Fresh Broccoli Florets & Baby Carrots, Apple, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Fresh Broccoli Florets & Baby Carrots, Apple, Milk
Thursday – Cheeseburger, Side Salad w/ cucumber slices & Tomato Wedge, Canned Peaches, Milk
Friday – Philly Steak & Cheese on WW Bun, Green Beans, Baby Carrots, Fruit Cocktail Mix, Sherbet Ice Cream, Milk
Tuesday – Alaskan Potato Bar w/Chicken Gravy, Side Salad, WW Dinner Roll, Banana, Cookie, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Baby Carrots, Side Salad, Apple, Squeezable Fruit, Milk
Thursday – Cheeseburger on WW Bun, Side Salad w/Tomato & Cucumbers, Popsicle, Canned Peaches, Milk
Friday – Philly Steak & Cheese on WW Bun, Salad Bar, Cooked Carrots, Potato Chips, Applesauce, Milk
25 – 3pm, Monroe @ Delta, JV/V
28 – 1pm, Delta @ Hutchison, JV/V
27 – 6pm, Delta @ Glennallen, Location: Glennallen
28 – 10am, Delta @ Glennallen, Location: Glennallen
Delta Elementary School
Delta Junior High School
Delta High School
Delta Greely School District
Delta/Greely Homeschool
Raven Homeschool
