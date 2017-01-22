One necessity for your “get home” bag that is often overlooked? Maps. I have lived in this area since the early 1970’s and the positions I have held have given me a better-than-average knowledge of the area. I can give accurate directions to nearly any location in our county. If an earthquake occurs while I am at work, I have a fairly good idea of which areas are going to experience tsunami inundation. I also have multiple routes laid out for a get-home plan. Still I couldn’t draw an accurate tsunami inundation zone map from memory. Therefore having an up-to-date map in your kit could prove to be invaluable. The same goes for those living in flood-prone areas. The same roads tend to flood first and knowing the patterns in your area can be a lifesaver.

Now a word or two of caution. Although today’s mapping technology is usually linked with GPS satellite-mapping software. Maps can be inaccurate. Besides not everyone knows how to read a map. Just for fun sometime, hand a teenager a map and ask them to explain it. They may be masters on the X-Box, but when it comes to knowing how to read a map, they may be lost. So figure out how to read your map, then go exploring. Find a route you plan to use in an emergency, then drive it to see if it really does connect where the map says. One potential escape route I am familiar with actually connects, but there is a solid, steel gate across the road, effectively blocking access to the other side. Now is the time to discover that little item, rather than when you’re on the run from a tsunami. Everyone’s plan is unique, so make sure your plan actually has merit and will get you to safety when the time comes.