Pinching Pennies ~ Radon Safety

The UAF Cooperative Extension Service sells radon test kits year-round — $30 for the short-term version and then $25 for a long-term test that measures months to a year. With these tests you get a single, overall average.

If you are over the Environmental Protection Agency’s suggested limit of 4 picocuries of radon gas concentration in a liter of air, then you will want to test again. If the second time you are above this level, you are going to have to invest some sweat equity and a little bit of money in materials. Possibly you will need to buy a $25 tube of cement plug material and a large caulking gun to seal all cracks in your cement slab floor or purchase a $40 roll of clear 6 mm plastic sheeting to be used as a sealed ground cover, along with $30 a roll red vapor barrier tape.