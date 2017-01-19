Co-Ed Indoor Youth Soccer Sign Up Today

There is an opportunity for your youth to play co-ed Indoor soccer, ages 13-15. There is no cost to participate. Registration is ongoing, and season begins on Saturday, 21 Jan.

Who: All/Delta & Fort Greely Community

What: Co-Ed Indoor Soccer

Where: Every Saturday, 1000-1130 am at the Fort Greely Sports and Fitness Center

