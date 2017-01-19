header1

Co-Ed Indoor Youth Soccer Sign Up Today

There is  an opportunity for your youth to play co-ed Indoor soccer, ages 13-15. There is no cost to participate. Registration is ongoing, and season begins on Saturday, 21 Jan.

Who:   All/Delta & Fort Greely Community
What:  Co-Ed Indoor Soccer
Where: Every Saturday, 1000-1130 am at the Fort Greely Sports and Fitness Center
When:  Registration is ongoing, and season begins on Saturday, 21 Jan.
For more information, please contact Major Terrence Kratz at (502)558-5517.

