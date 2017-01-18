Lifetime National Park Passes Are Going Up

At the end of this year, seniors will no longer be able to purchase their lifetime passes for $10. The change will take place later this year or early in 2018. The new price will be $80.

National Park Passes can be purchased at any National Park, locally at the Alaska Public Lands Information Center located on Dunkel Street, Fairbanks. (907)459-3730, or other Public Lands Offices

To be eligible for your lifetime park pass, you must be 62 years or older at the time you apply for your permit.