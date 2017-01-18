FDA Presents Escanaba in Da Moonlight

A hunting story to end all hunting stories!
The Soady clan reunites for the opening day of deer season at the family’s Upper Peninsula camp, and thirty-five year old Reuben Soady brings with him the infamous reputation of being oldest Soady in the history of the family never to bag a buck.
This is a wild comedy that spins a hilarious tale of humor, horror and heart as Reuben goes to any and all lengths to remove himself from the wrong end of the family record book.
Purchase tickets
SINGLE TICKET PRICES:
Adults: $25
Seniors: $20 (65+)
Military: $20 (with ID)
Students: $20 (with ID)
Teens: $15
SINGLE TICKET PRICES:
Adults: $25
Seniors: $20 (65+)
Military: $20 (with ID)
Students: $20 (with ID)
Teens: $15
Leave a Reply