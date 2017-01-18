FCA Presents Versa-Style Dance Company

Versa-Style Dance Company creates highly energetic dances that are culturally significant to their community, Los Angeles. Hip-Hop breaks color lines by creating a forum where people come together for a common passion rather than grouping themselves by race or socio-economic backgrounds. Versa-Style demonstrates freedom of expression, freedom of individuality, hard work, self-discipline and dedication to the form.

Jackie Lopez aka Miss Funk & Leigh Foaad aka Breeze-lee are the founders and artistic directors of Versa-Style Dance Company. Together they have shared a common passion for dance and performance, resulting in the creation of Versa-Style in 2005.

•Thursday, February 2 school performance, outreach to Fairbanks Youth Facility,

•Friday, February 3, Boys and Girls Club, workshop for local dancers (no school)

•Saturday, February 4th Public performance

