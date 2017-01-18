FCA Presents Versa-Style Dance Company

Saturday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m. – Hering Auditorium
Versa Style is a dance ensemble that consists of young, committed and conscientious artists representing the diversity and beautiful complexity of Los Angeles. Their forms include Hip-Hop styles such as 90s Hip-Hop, House, Popping, Locking, Whacking and Boogaloo, and Afro-Latin styles such as Salsa, Merengue, Cumbia and Afro-Cuban, to name a few. As a reaction to the widespread media misrepresentation of these dance forms, Versa-Style specifically aims to perform for the youth of Los Angeles to instill the roots, history, and social and political issues surrounding the art of our generation.
Versa-Style Dance Company creates highly energetic dances that are culturally significant to their community, Los Angeles. Hip-Hop breaks color lines by creating a forum where people come together for a common passion rather than grouping themselves by race or socio-economic backgrounds. Versa-Style demonstrates freedom of expression, freedom of individuality, hard work, self-discipline and dedication to the form.
Jackie Lopez aka Miss Funk & Leigh Foaad aka Breeze-lee are the founders and artistic directors of Versa-Style Dance Company. Together they have shared a common passion for dance and performance, resulting in the creation of Versa-Style in 2005.
•Thursday, February 2 school performance, outreach to Fairbanks Youth Facility,
•Friday, February 3, Boys and Girls Club, workshop for local dancers (no school)
•Saturday, February 4th Public performance
Leave a Reply