Guns In America and Shooting Back

Sadly, we are all vulnerable to being shot. This reality has existed since the founding of our country. Almost anybody at any time in this nation since the beginning could access a firearm and shoot somebody. We heard about outlaws and gunfights in the Wild West back in the 1800s. Welcome to the Wild West that now covers every inch of America and unfortunately our world.

We don’t expect to be sitting at a coffee shop sipping a latte and lose our life to an evil person who walks down the street randomly shooting, like those poor people did in Paris. Nor do we anticipate going to hear some music at a concert and be gunned down which also happened in Paris. We don’t dream of walking through an airport to pick up our baggage and then be randomly gunned down by an insane person. Nor do we ever dream of sending our children to a school to be shot by someone who got access to a gun. We didn’t used to expect such incidents but now we look around us. We check to see where the exit doors are at malls and theatres.