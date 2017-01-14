header1

11th Annual Dean Cummings Sr. Memorial Basketball Tournament

January 19 – 21      Attending Schools:
Delta, Bethel , Galena , Hutchison, Kotzebue (girls), Monroe, North Pole, Seward, Valdez (boys)We have a full eight teams in both the boys and girls brackets.  We will be playing an eight team consolation bracket.  Everyone will get three games.

Lodging: If you want to stay at a hotel, we have some choices:
Kelly’s Country Inn (895-4667), Hillcrest (895-6223), and Diamond Willow (895-7400)

