11th Annual Dean Cummings Sr. Memorial Basketball Tournament

Lodging: If you want to stay at a hotel, we have some choices:

Kelly’s Country Inn (895-4667), Hillcrest (895-6223), and Diamond Willow (895-7400)

January 19 – 21 Attending Schools:Delta, Bethel , Galena , Hutchison, Kotzebue (girls), Monroe, North Pole, Seward, Valdez (boys)We have a full eight teams in both the boys and girls brackets. We will be playing an eight team consolation bracket. Everyone will get three games.