11th Annual Dean Cummings Sr. Memorial Basketball Tournament Schedule & Other Activities

11 Annual Dean Cummings Sr. Memorial Basketball Tournament will take place on Thursday, January 19 thru Saturday, January 21.

There will be 8 schools participating.  Delta, Bethel , Galena , Hutchison, Kotzebue (girls), Monroe, North Pole, Seward, Valdez (boys)

  • List of activities to take place
  • Interested in volunteering for the admissions gate?  Please call the high school office at 895-4460 if you would like to donate your time.  All volunteers will receive admission to the Championship game and a beverage.
  • Ice Cream Parlor –  Saturday, Jan. 21 pm from 2:00-7:00pm in the HS Music Room
  • Concession stand will be open
  • The Delta Twirlers will be performing at several games, more information TBA
  • Husky Pup Cheer will be performing during 1/2-time at the Thurs., Jan. 19 5:00 pm Delta boys game
  • Tournament T-shirts will be available
  • Tournament Dance Fri., Jan. 20 8:00 – 11:00 pm in the small gym.  Admission $2 per student (team player passes FREE/casual dress

