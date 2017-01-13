School News

Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting – 1/17
Tuesday – PB & J Grape Uncrustable, Side Salad w/tomato slices, Canned Peaches, Juice Pop, Milk
Wednesday – Chicken Enchiladas w/ Diced Tomato & Shred-ded Cheese, Steamed Broccoli, Refried Beans, Canned Pears, Milk
Thursday – BBQ Chicken Sub, Potato Tots, Corn, Applesauce, Milk
Friday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad w/Cucumbers, Apple, Graham Crackers, Jello Cup, Milk
Tuesday – PB & J Grape Uncrustable, Side Salad w/tomato slices, Canned Peaches, Juice Pop, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Side Salad w/Cucumbers, Apple, Graham Crackers, Jello Cup, Milk
Thursday – BBQ Chicken Sub, Potato Tots, Corn, Applesauce, Milk
Friday – Chicken Enchiladas w/ Diced Tomato & Shredded Cheese, Steamed Broccoli, Refried Beans, Canned Pears, Milk
Tuesday – Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable, String Cheese, Potato Tots, Salad Bar, Apple, Granola Bar, Milk
Wednesday – Cheese Pizza, Salad Bar, Apple, Jello Cup, Milk
Thursday – BBQ Chicken Sub on WW Bun, Cooked Carrots, Salad Bar, Cinnamon Graham Crackers, Applesauce, Orange, Milk
Friday – Chicken Enchiladas w/Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomato Black Olives & Salsa, Salad Bar, Refried Beans, Canned Pears, Milk
13 – 7pm, Delta @ Galena, V
14 – 7pm, Delta @ Galena, V
16 – TBA, Delta JV Girls @ Tok Tournament
19-21 – TBA, Dean Cummings Sr. Inv, VMonroe, Seward, North Pole, Galena, Valdez (B), Kotzebue (G)
13 – 6pm, North Pole @ Delta, Location: Delta
20 – TBA, Delta @ Hutchinson, Location: Patty Center
xxx
Delta Elementary School
Delta Junior High School
Delta High School
Delta Greely School District
Delta/Greely Homeschool
Raven Homeschool
xxxx
Leave a Reply