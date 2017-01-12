Pinching Pennies ~ Financial Resolutions

Create a plan, and let’s call it a spending plan rather than a budget. Go back to the review of your spending from the first step. Look at where your money went last year, and ask yourself if that is where you wanted to spend your money. Divide the totals by 12 to come up with a monthly amount, then reduce or add to the amount to make it fit your needs. Live by this spending plan during the next year.

Start saving. Set up an emergency fund. Though experts tell us to have enough money to cover three to six months’ worth of expenses in the bank, this may seem intimidating. Just start with a manageable amount and increase it over time. Start with a small goal. When it is achieved, move the bar higher. The average cost of a financial emergency is $2,000, so try to have that much money in the bank. If you want to have this amount in the bank by the end of the year, save $160 a month or $40 a week — or it might be easier to think of saving $6 a day. Simply forgo that fancy coffee or that beer after work, and save that amount of money. Before you know it, you’ll have the money in the bank and, more importantly, you will have established a savings habit.