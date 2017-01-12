Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting

Board Goals for 2016 ~ 2017

1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance

program.

2. The board will establish key indicators of District success.

3. The board will oversee the on-going implementation of the strategic plan.

4. The board will assess the budget to identify areas for further efficiencies and revenue opportunities.

A. Call to OrderB. Roll CallC. Pledge of AllegianceD. Establishment of QuorumE. Student Presentation1. Dave Schmidt’s Alaska History/Geography ClassF. Public Comment1. Board Policy 9323G. Adoption of Agenda1. Adoption of Agenda – All items on the Consent Agenda are approved at the adoption of the agenda.2. Reading of the Board Mission Statement – The Delta/Greely School District provides each student withopportunities to become a responsible and productive member of society.H. Consent Agenda1. Approve Minutes from December 13, 2016 School Board MeetingI. Correspondence to and from the BoardJ. Financial Report1. Financial ReportK. Information Items1. Superintendent’s Report2. Assistant Superintendent’s Report3. President’s Report4. Military Representative Report5. Student Representative Report6. Principals’ ReportL. Action Items1. Approve 4 Day School Week ProposalM. Discussion of Future Meetings1. School Board Work Session February 2, 20172. School Board Self Evaluation and Goal Setting February 3-4, 20173. School Board Business Meeting February 16, 2017N. Public CommentO. Comments from the BoardP. Adjournment