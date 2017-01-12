Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Proposed AGENDA
Delta/Greely School Board
TIME: 5:30 PM
PLACE: Delta Elementary School
——————————————————
BOARD MEMBERS:
Richard Mauer, President
Dana Mock, Vice President
Eileen Herman, Treasurer
Barbara Parker, Clerk
Rebecca Wilburn
Flower Cole
Eileen Williams
Joseph Mock, Student Representative
LTC Detrice Mosby, Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Establishment of Quorum
E. Student Presentation
1. Dave Schmidt’s Alaska History/Geography Class
F. Public Comment
1. Board Policy 9323
G. Adoption of Agenda
1. Adoption of Agenda – All items on the Consent Agenda are approved at the adoption of the agenda.
2. Reading of the Board Mission Statement – The Delta/Greely School District provides each student with
opportunities to become a responsible and productive member of society.
H. Consent Agenda
1. Approve Minutes from December 13, 2016 School Board Meeting
I. Correspondence to and from the Board
J. Financial Report
1. Financial Report
K. Information Items
1. Superintendent’s Report
2. Assistant Superintendent’s Report
3. President’s Report
4. Military Representative Report
5. Student Representative Report
6. Principals’ Report
L. Action Items
1. Approve 4 Day School Week Proposal
M. Discussion of Future Meetings
1. School Board Work Session February 2, 2017
2. School Board Self Evaluation and Goal Setting February 3-4, 2017
3. School Board Business Meeting February 16, 2017
N. Public Comment
O. Comments from the Board
P. Adjournment
Board Goals for 2016 ~ 2017
1. Facilitate the planning, programming, budgeting, execution and reporting of a short and long term maintenance
program.
2. The board will establish key indicators of District success.
3. The board will oversee the on-going implementation of the strategic plan.
4. The board will assess the budget to identify areas for further efficiencies and revenue opportunities.
