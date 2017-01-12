Delta Fish & Game Advisory Committee

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:30 PM
Delta Junction Fish and Game Conference Room
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES Whatever is available at the time
COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC
CORRESPONDENCE
– Any
OLD BUSINESS
– Any
NEW BUSINESS
– Officer Election
– ADF&G Staff Updates
– Meeting Venue Change discussion
– Potential Meeting Date Change for February
– Comment on Unit 11, 12, and 13 Special Board of Game Proposals
– Other
ADJOURN
Other Dates and Deadlines:
State:
February 17-25, 2017 BOG Interior Meeting; Fairbanks
Comment Deadline February 3, 2017
March 18-21, 2017 BOG Meeting; Unit 11, 12, 13 Moose & Caribou
Comment Deadline March 3, 2017
Next Delta Advisory Committee Meeting is scheduled for February 15, 2017
Submitted by Nissa Pilcher
