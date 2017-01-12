Delta Fish & Game Advisory Committee

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:30 PM

Delta Junction Fish and Game Conference Room

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES Whatever is available at the time

COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC

CORRESPONDENCE

– Any

OLD BUSINESS

– Any

NEW BUSINESS

– Officer Election

– ADF&G Staff Updates

– Meeting Venue Change discussion

– Potential Meeting Date Change for February

– Comment on Unit 11, 12, and 13 Special Board of Game Proposals

– Other

ADJOURN

Other Dates and Deadlines:

State:

February 17-25, 2017 BOG Interior Meeting; Fairbanks

Comment Deadline February 3, 2017

March 18-21, 2017 BOG Meeting; Unit 11, 12, 13 Moose & Caribou

Comment Deadline March 3, 2017

Next Delta Advisory Committee Meeting is scheduled for February 15, 2017

Submitted by Nissa Pilcher