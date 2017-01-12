12 Months of Service Challenge

There are so many things we all would like to accomplish — lose that extra weight, save some money, get that promotion, buy a bigger house, downsize, etc. Whatever it is, we need to put forth the effort and maybe think outside the box or in reverse order to make things happen. Don’t make goals so big you can’t accomplish them. Baby steps will get you there faster than running forward and sliding back.

You know, someone shared an idea with me from America Saves Week — save a dollar a week and add a dollar to it each week. So the first week is $1, week two is $2, week three is $3 and so forth. Sounds like a great plan and then at the end of the year you would have $1,378, which is a considerable amount of money, enough to keep you out of debt at Christmas next year. Some people say it gets too hard after a while as the amount of money saved increases. Well, one my friends does this program in reverse order so the amount of money saved gets less as the year goes on, and we are all more committed at the beginning of the year. So she starts week one with $52, week two, it’s $51, week three, $50, etc.