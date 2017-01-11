Pesticide Applicator Training Offered

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will offer pesticide applicator certification training Jan. 31-Feb. 2.
The session will take place by videoconference in Fairbanks, Anchorage, Palmer, Delta Junction, Soldotna, Sitka, Juneau and other communities as requested. Classes will meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an exam scheduled after the training.
The state requires certification for anyone who uses or sells restricted pesticides. Certification is also required for anyone who acts as a pesticide consultant, engages in the commercial or contract use of pesticides or supervises their use at a public location.
The training costs $65 and includes the exam and all necessary study materials. The training will also be repeated April 18-20 in the same communities and other requested locations. Registration for either class is available at http://bit.ly/PestInvasive.
Participants are encouraged to become familiar with the materials and math needed prior to the training. For more information and to request another training location, contact Janice Chumley at 907-262-5824 or jichumley@alaska.edu.
