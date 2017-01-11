Pesticide Applicator Training Offered

The session will take place by videoconference in Fairbanks, Anchorage, Palmer, Delta Junction, Soldotna, Sitka, Juneau and other communities as requested. Classes will meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an exam scheduled after the training.

The state requires certification for anyone who uses or sells restricted pesticides. Certification is also required for anyone who acts as a pesticide consultant, engages in the commercial or contract use of pesticides or supervises their use at a public location.