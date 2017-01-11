Bee Keeping Class

Who: Anyone

Where: 724 27th Ave #2, Fairbanks, AK 99701

The cooperative extension office on the back side of the Food Bank.

When: 0900-1200

What: Bee Keeping 101, supplies, bees, lots of general information for your spring hive.

The Fairbanks Farm Bureau is sponsoring monthly education classes. January’s class is bee keeping.

Taught by Funny Farm and Feed Folks do all farmer Brian Schmitt he will guide you through all the basics and questions you have been looking for.

This will also be a great time to network and meet other Bee Keepers.

Light refreshments will be provided and there is no cost to attend! If you can’t make it to town you can watch the presentation via video conference!

Please call or email John Anderson for any questions or link to the video! (862)485-2236 anderson.john118@gmail.com

Next Class: February 11th 0900 Topic Market Animal selection. Picking the best animal for raising this summer!