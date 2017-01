PSA: Free Legal Services Available on Martin Luther King Jr Day

This event is a public service project of the Alaska Bar Association, Alaska Court System, Alaska Legal Services Corporation, Tanana Valley Bar Association in partnership with Alaska Public Media.

Further information: This event is part of a statewide effort by the Alaska Bar. Other events will take place in Anchorage and Juneau, including a statewide phone bank for people outside of Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Juneau. Questions can be referred to Krista Scully, Pro Bono Director, at 272-7469 or scullyk@alaskabar.org