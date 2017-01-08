PSA: Free Legal Services Available on Martin Luther King Jr Day

Are you having legal trouble? In honor of Martin Luther King Jr, volunteer lawyers will be offering free legal advice on Monday, January 16, 2017 from 10am – 4pm. This clinic is for Alaskans with civil legal needs that include family, landlord-tenant and public benefits issues.

Location: The JP Community Development Center at 2400 Rickert St. located in Fairbanks. For communities outside of Fairbanks, call the toll-free phone bank at 1-800-478-5256, FROM 3pm – 7pm. For more information, log on to alaskabar.org This event is a public service project of the Alaska Bar Association, Alaska Court System, Alaska Legal Services Corporation, Tanana Valley Bar Association in partnership with Alaska Public Media. Further information: This event is part of a statewide effort by the Alaska Bar. Other events will take place in Anchorage and Juneau, including a statewide phone bank for people outside of Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Juneau. Questions can be referred to Krista Scully, Pro Bono Director, at 272-7469 or scullyk@alaskabar.org