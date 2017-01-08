Mt. McKinley Bank Has A New Location

Mt McKinley Bank is now located at 1680 Richardson Highway, next to the Delta Post Office.

Normal Business hours resume today at the new location.

Hours will be: Drive-up 9:00 am-6:00 pm, Lobby 10:00 am-6:00 pm, 24 Hour ATM and Night drop will be available.

Mt McKinley Bank’s President and CEO, Mrs. Patty Mongold, would like to extend a welcome to all to visit the new Branch and enjoy a hot cup of coffee and some cookies.

Thank you all for supporting Mt McKinley Bank, Delta Branch, over the past 12 years.