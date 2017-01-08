How To Find The Right TV Screen For Your Living Space

TV screens seem to be getting larger by the minute with only wall size limiting the final choice. If, however, you would like to know the most suitable screen size for your particular room you can use the following….

Check the distance (in inches) from the position of the screen to the seating area and then divide by 3; the answer gives an approximate screen size e.g. If the distance from the screen to your seat is 9ft, that is 108 inches. Divide 108 by 3 = 36. Therefore this indicates the optimum screen size would be approximately 36″.