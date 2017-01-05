Obituary ~ Linda Jo Mereness

She was an active member of many service organizations, including the Delta Junction Chapter of the Women of the Moose.

Linda is survived by two daughters, Johanna (Howard Fronek) Anderson, of Fairbanks, and Melissa (Michael Hallstead) Anderson, of Hillsboro, Oregon; one son, Eric Anderson, of Delta Junction; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Gordon Mereness.