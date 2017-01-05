Obituary ~ Linda Jo Mereness

Linda Jo Mereness lost her long battle with cancer on Dec. 28, 2016, in Fairbanks. She was born Oct. 23, 1941, in Grand Coulee, Washington, to Nell and Manford Cash.
She married Richard Anderson on Oct. 24, 1959, in Spokane, Washington. Linda and Richard had three children, Johanna, Melissa and Eric.
She remarried Gordon Mereness on Aug. 23, 1977, in Delta Junction. She was an active member of the Delta Community, and worked for many years for Paul and Loretta Nistler at Alaska Motor Coaches.
Linda loved traveling and seeing new places, meeting new people and making new friends. She spent the last years of her life as a snow bird, summering in Alaska, and traveling the Lower 48 in her motor home. She was always curious about what lay over the next hill and around the next corner. Her trips were filled with visits to old friends and family, and tales of the new friends that she met along the way.
She was a proud member of the Low RV club, spending many happy winters with her friends at the Low-HI Ranch RV park in Deming, New Mexico.
She was an active member of many service organizations, including the Delta Junction Chapter of the Women of the Moose.
Linda is survived by two daughters, Johanna (Howard Fronek) Anderson, of Fairbanks, and Melissa (Michael Hallstead) Anderson, of Hillsboro, Oregon; one son, Eric Anderson, of Delta Junction; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Gordon Mereness.
Leave a Reply