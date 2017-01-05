Anchorage, Alaska — Jan. 5, 2017 — More than 30,000 scams were reported to Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker in 2016, with 151 reported in Alaska

Tax Collection fraud topped the list as the most reported scam in the last year.

The following list is based on scams reported by consumers on bbb.org/scamtracker, a free interactive online tool launched in 2015 by the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust. Not all consumers lost money, as many recognized the scam before being victimized but reported it anyway to help warn others.

2016 Top Scams in Alaska

Tax Collection 33

Sweepstakes/Lottery/Prizes 27

Online Purchase 17

Other 12

Employment 11

Debt Collections 10

Tech Support 6

Credit Cards 5

Spyware/Adware/Malware 4

Fake Invoice 3

Identity Theft 3

The ‘Other’ group refers to scams that were not listed as a given category on Scam Tracker. Across BBB serving the Northwest’s territory there were more than 2,100 scams reported in 2016. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a scam should contact their local law enforcement and report it to BBB Scam Tracker at bbb.org/scamtracker.

ABOUT BBB: For more than 100 years, Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. BBB Northwest serves more than 14 million consumers in Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Western Wyoming.

Michelle Tabler, Alaska Marketplace Manager| 907-644- 5208 | mailto:michelle.tabler@thebbb.org

Veronica Craker, Content & Communications Director |206-678-4105 | veronica.craker@thebbb.org