Classroom Lockdown Kits

School officials are understandably jumpy these days. School shootings are unspeakably tragic, they get nationwide attention and no school administrator wants to be caught unprepared in the event the unthinkable happens in their school. Consequently most schools have developed a lockdown procedure which secures each classroom and isolates safe zones in the building. Some states have even enacted legislation mandating that schools develop a viable lockdown policy and conduct periodic drills, much the same as the fire drills with which we are all familiar.

Schools activate their lockdown plan for a variety of reasons. The primary reason is when the safety of the students is at stake. Another reason is when the police are conducting a drug search, usually with a specially trained dog and they don’t want several hundred kids milling about. Also if an event is occurring nearby the school, such as some kind of “person with a gun” situation, bank robbery or other incident which could be potentially hazardous to the students, the school will lockdown. Different schools do lockdowns differently. The first step is to secure the students in their classrooms, secure all entrances to the building and block visual access to the rooms. Students are directed to position themselves in an area of the room away from the door. Often the classroom lights are turned off. Students are usually required to remain quiet for the duration of the lockdown.