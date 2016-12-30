What Kind of Food do You Crave During Cold Winter Months

You might crave junk food and greasy comforting things like pizza and mac ‘n’ cheese during the sluggish, cold winter months, but stuffing yourself with sugar and refined flours will only make you feel even more gross.

Complex carbs take longer to digest, which means they don’t cause spikes in blood sugar that can create roller-coaster moods; they also increase levels of serotonin in the brain.

Opt for whole grains and complex carbs like spinach, yams, broccoli, beans, zucchini, lentils, skim milk, and more, which will fill you up while also providing long-lasting nourishment.