The Anchorage Community Foundation is thrilled to remind you that the Pick.Click.Give. season begins on Sunday, January 1 at 9am!

If you have questions or would like to connect in any way, please contact Sofia Fouquet, the Pick.Click.Give. Program Manager at (907) 249-6616 or email her at sfouquet@alaskacf.org.

We are so excited to enter our 9th year of the program which has raised nearly $17million for nonprofits statewide.

Sofia Fouquet

Pick. Click. Give. Program Manager