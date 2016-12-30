Most memorable Alaska books of the year

Judy’s Alaska background, starting in 1968, sparked her writing. For twenty-four years, Judy lived a remote Alaska life-style on a homesite accessible only by boat and dog sled. There on the Tanana River, as well as on their trapline, she and her husband, Reb, raised three children. She and Reb still make their home in the Big Delta area near their homesite. Many of the stories below, describe that life, and the characters who made Big Delta.

Today, an eclectic mixture of literary output characterizes what Alaskans and others outside the state know of this prolific word artist. Judy is able to communicate effectively with Alaskans and elicit from them the stories of lives that built the northern frontier we see around us today. Judy’s books and regular columns provide a level of detail and empathy rarely seen, and provide a startlingly clear insight into the lives of pioneer men and women of this Great Land.

About the book: Windows to the Land, An Alaska Native Story, Volume Two: Iditarod and Alaska River Trails features Iditarod, Iron Dog, Yukon 800, and World Eskimo-Indian Olympics champions including George Attla and Reggie Joule, as well as Alaska Native subsistence advocate Katie John. With maps, timelines, and photos on every page, Windows presents the face of Alaska sled dog racing and Iñupiaq games of strength where it began: in the village. This is classic Alaska, “that kind you won’t see no more,” said Oscar Albert of Northway.