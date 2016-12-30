Most memorable Alaska books of the year

See the complete article posted on ADN – Windows to the Land, An Alaska Native Story, Vol. Two: Iditarod and Alaska River Trails was chosen as one of the six most memorable books published in Alaska in 2016.
Judy Ferguson, a free-lance columnist for the Anchorage Daily News, Life and Arts, Alaskana page as well as an 18-year freelance columnist for the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner’s Heartland/Sunday Section, is a well-known writer to Interior Alaskans.
Judy’s Alaska background, starting in 1968, sparked her writing. For twenty-four years, Judy lived a remote Alaska life-style on a homesite accessible only by boat and dog sled. There on the Tanana River, as well as on their trapline, she and her husband, Reb, raised three children. She and Reb still make their home in the Big Delta area near their homesite. Many of the stories below, describe that life, and the characters who made Big Delta.
Today, an eclectic mixture of literary output characterizes what Alaskans and others outside the state know of this prolific word artist. Judy is able to communicate effectively with Alaskans and elicit from them the stories of lives that built the northern frontier we see around us today. Judy’s books and regular columns provide a level of detail and empathy rarely seen, and provide a startlingly clear insight into the lives of pioneer men and women of this Great Land.
Leave a Reply