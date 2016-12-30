Look Forward to 2017

All advice is not necessarily helpful. We all get bad advice throughout life so it’s important to be discerning about what we are told and who is doing the teaching. Some of what we hear in life is repeated with almost inerrant credibility. For example eating badly will have eventual negative results on our health. We are told to watch our intake of sugar, fried food, and red meat and to simply use common sense on our daily portions. It’s good advice and it’s up to us to take it or leave it. We are told to exercise routinely because it’s good for our health. Nobody can make us exercise. We have to take responsibility for our physical fitness.

The best way to have a great 2017 is to make our own decisions and take responsibility for our personal happiness. If you are waiting for a fortune to drop out of the sky you are wasting your time. If you are waiting for Mr. or Mrs. Wonderful to show up and take all your despair away you are going to spend most of your life in despair. God is not going to call you on the telephone with a three step plan for the year. However, looking up instead of looking down all of the time is always more uplifting.