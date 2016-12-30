FCA Presents Robot Planet Rising

What is The Intergalactic Nemesis? It’s an adventure story set in the 1930s and for the kid in everyone, and a theatrical production we call a Live-Action Graphic Novel. The live production is like nothing you’ve ever seen. And it’s back in Fairbanks with a brand new story!

You enter the theater to see an unusual setup. Onstage, are three microphones, a huge table filled with toys, household items, and strange objects, and a piano. Floating above all of this is a giant projection screen. As the show unfolds, you’ll get to watch every piece of it in real time: Three actors voicing dozens of parts, switching accents and characters between breaths. A Foley Artist making hundreds of sounds live as the story unfolds, from train whistles to spaceship explosions. A talented pianist improvising the entire exciting, dramatic score. And more than 1,000 original, hand-drawn, full-color, hi-res, comic-book images blasting from the screen. Fairbanks Concert Association

Sunday, January 15 at 7:30 p.m. – Hering Auditorium More info

