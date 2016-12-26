More Tips For Seniors

If you require a cane, walker or wheelchair, be sure to label it with your name, address and phone number just in case you and your equipment get separated. Either that or store your supplies with a friend out of the danger zone.

Remember to rotate your supplies. Keep an eye on the “best if used by” dates. Then simply rotate your stored supplies into everyday use. Also shift your batteries, medications and other perishable items before they expire. Keep in mind you may want to stock up on certain medications. Most doctors are sympathetic to your needs regarding planning for disaster and are willing to cooperate by prescribing most maintenance medications in advance. The difficult thing here is to get your insurance to get on board with that concept. So any advance preparations you make in that regard may have to come out of your own pocket. Then be sure to take special care to mind the expiration dates on your meds. I’m told that most medication doesn’t actually “go bad” but it does tend to lose its potency and effectiveness over time. Also try to see your way clear to pick up an extra pair of eyeglasses. Some of us have enough trouble keeping track of our glasses even without a disaster, so adding a pair of drugstore “cheaters” to our kit just might not be a bad idea either.