Is your ice cream is harder than a South Pole iceberg?

The solution is to heat a knife under hot water and slice across the ice cream in a cross-hatch pattern.

Then warm a spoon in hot water and dig into the sections.

And if your ice cream is always full of nasty ice crystals, keep it farther back in the freezer. Ice cream stored near the door is subject to more fluctuating temperatures, and will continually soften/refreeze – leading to those unpleasant lumps.