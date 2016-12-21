If you’re the one who has to make Christmas dinner, start early and do as much in advance as you can.
Make dishes that you can freeze or store in the fridge the day before. If you can, do things the night before, maybe set the Christmas table, and don’t be afraid to ask for help.
Most of all – on Christmas Day relax and have a wonderful day. Open the presents, enjoy some good food, have some fun and spend some time with your loved ones.
Above all, remember to have a very Merry Christmas.
