Pinching Pennies ~ Give the Gift of Time

One year an aunt gave my brother and me a popcorn popper. Doesn’t sound very exciting, but it morphed into a treasured memory as we strung popcorn for the tree each year using that popper. In addition, my father began the tradition of Sunday afternoon popcorn balls made with that popcorn, along with liberal amounts of butter and marshmallows.

It is the gift that keeps on giving — the memories mean the most, not the gift. They can’t be wrapped and put under the tree, but they are important to our lives. It boils down to the concept of quality time spent with family and friends. The Search institute, a nonprofit research organization, describes the concept of quality time as “constructive use of time.” Constructive use of time is one of the 40 developmental assets that the Search Institute lists as the building blocks of healthy development for children.