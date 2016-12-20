Alaska Ranks No. 5 Among Peace Corps’ Top Volunteer-Producing States in 2016

San Francisco, Calif., Dec. 20, 2016 – Today, Peace Corps announced that Alaska ranks No. 5 among states with the highest number of Peace Corps volunteers per capita. There are 32 volunteers from Alaska currently serving worldwide, and 1,008 residents of Alaska have served in the Peace Corps since the agency’s founding in 1961.

“During my time leading the Peace Corps, I have seen the tremendous impact that volunteers have when they share their unique hometown perspectives with the communities they serve,” Director Carrie Hessler-Radelet said. “Volunteers represent our nation’s rich diversity by coming from all corners of the U.S. They are able to share our nation’s rich cultural heritage with communities around the world, leaving a legacy of peace and friendship that is timeless.”

Alaska volunteers are among the more than 225,000 Americans who have served around the world as agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health and youth in development volunteers since 1961. This is the second year Alaska has ranked in the top ten on the Top Volunteer-Producing States Per Capita list since 2009.

Shaun Nesheim is an Alaska resident who served as an education volunteer in Ecuador from 2014 to 2016.

“The biggest impact I made was giving a good, positive impression of Americans,” Nesheim said. “The work that I did as an English teacher left a lasting impression on the English department in my school that improved the teaching methodologies of the instructors.”

This year’s rankings follow the launch of a refreshed Peace Corps brand platform that embraces a digitally focused communications approach to make the agency more accessible to all audiences across the United States through the platforms they already use. Sweeping reforms in the application and recruitment system ensure that Peace Corps continues to build a volunteer corps of Americans from all walks of life. Applicants will now find a simplified, more personal application process, and can learn more by visiting the Peace Corps website and connecting with a recruiter.

Below find the nation’s top 10 volunteer-producing states and metropolitan areas for 2016. View the list of volunteer numbers from all 50 states here.

Carla Koop

Public Affairs, West Region