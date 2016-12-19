Final Week to Christmas

Do a final shop a couple of days before Christmas Day. Pick up anything fresh like fruit and vegetables or anything that you have ordered in advance. Make sure you haven’t forgotten anything – make a list. Don’t forget batteries for toys and cameras.

Try to prepare things as much as possible before Christmas Eve, it’s a hectic time of year and the more prepared you are the smoother things will run.

Bake Christmas goodies such as cookies, gingerbread men or a gingerbread house and traditional mince pies. Home baked goodies make excellent Christmas gifts too.