Delta News Web is Back Online – YAHOO!!!!!

I am so sorry that the Delta News Web has been offline for almost a week. Due to some technical issues, the site was down temporarily. It has been the longest week of my life.

I appreciate the community standing behind while this transition was happening. My hosting company sold out to another company and things just got all jumbled up from there. All over an old email address that I once used on the website.

I am really sorry that you weren’t able to see all the Open Houses that were happening last Saturday. Hopefully most of you seen them before last Friday when the site went down and you were able to enjoy the day visiting the businesses that hosted Open Houses and also the DHS Bazaar.

Again, thank you so much for having confidence in me and knowing that everything was being done that could be done to get the website back up and running.

Have a fabulous weekend, don’t forget to check out the activities that are happening this weekend and also the school events for next week.

Thanking you once again,

Pam