WillowWood Gift Shop Is Sponsoring A Holiday Writing Contest

HOLIDAY WRITING CONTEST RULES
Open to Delta Area Students Grades 4 thru 8 Sponsored by WillowWood Gift Shop
Writing Contest is open to area students grades 4 thru 8. If you haven’t yet received a copy of the rules, please contact the Gift Shop. e-mail willow@wildak.net
The Deadline for submitting your story is Saturday, November 26 at 3:00PM to the Gift Shop.
* Please note that the Shop will be closed Friday the 25th.
SINCE THERE ARE SEVERAL LOCAL Open House Events occurring on Dec. 3rd, a small ceremony will take place from 3:15 to 3:45 in the Jarvis West Bldg., in a room separate from the Gift Shop, to announce the winners and hand out prizes.
Comments
Elaine Shannon/ Sponsor says
There have been some revisions as of Oct. 21st. For additional information, contact Elaine /WillowWood Gift Shop
The rules above are now current. Copies can be picked up at the Gift Shop, the Library, Raven’s and Delta Greely Home School Offices, or can be e-mailed to you at your request from WillowWood Gift Shop. e-mail willow@wildak.net