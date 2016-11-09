WillowWood Gift Shop Is Sponsoring A Holiday Writing Contest

Open to Delta Area Students Grades 4 thru 8 Sponsored by WillowWood Gift Shop

Writing Contest is open to area students grades 4 thru 8. If you haven’t yet received a copy of the rules, please contact the Gift Shop. e-mail willow@wildak.net

The Deadline for submitting your story is Saturday, November 26 at 3:00PM to the Gift Shop.

* Please note that the Shop will be closed Friday the 25th.

SINCE THERE ARE SEVERAL LOCAL Open House Events occurring on Dec. 3rd, a small ceremony will take place from 3:15 to 3:45 in the Jarvis West Bldg., in a room separate from the Gift Shop, to announce the winners and hand out prizes.