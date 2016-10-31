Rare bone disease hits home for Delta Junction woman

FAIRBANKS – When Tracey Porreca saw a photo of her son atop a mountain near Hatcher Pass last July, she cried. For the first summer in his 25 years of life, Nicholas Sandrock had reached the summit. It was a sight Porreca didn’t think she’d ever see. When Sandrock was born, it immediately was obvious there was something wrong. He was limp and his muscles were flabby. As years passed, he couldn’t walk and was delayed developmentally. His bones were soft and “it was like there was no bone on the top of his head.”

It took years and visits to a host of doctors before Porreca learned her son had hypophosphatasia, an ultra-rare disease in which bones fail to develop properly because of low levels of an enzyme.

Some cases are more severe than others, but a child with HPP can have bones that are weak and soft, resulting in fractures and bowed limbs as well as poor teeth. Because of elevated calcium levels in the blood, it also can cause kidney problems and high blood pressure. It’s a genetic disorder, and Porreca found out that she, as well as one of her daughters, also suffered from it.

The diagnosis set Porreca on a journey to learn more about the disorder, educate health professionals across the country about HPP and support people from around the world diagnosed the HPP and similar bone diseases. She works with The Magic Foundation and has spent October posting information about HPP on her Facebook page and making a video about HPP to send to doctors. Oct. 30 is International HPP Awareness Day.

Porreca is a Delta Junction photographer who was living Outside when Nicholas was born. She said she had issues as a child — her front teeth fell out when she was 2, she had trouble learning to walk and always had trouble keeping up with other kids. But she passed her military physical, barely, and went into the Navy. She got married and her first child had some of the same problems Porreca had, but her second was healthy. Then Nicholas was born.

The baby didn’t look right and wasn’t thriving. When he was 2 weeks old, she couldn’t wake him up. He spent weeks in the hospital.

“They weren’t exactly sure what was going on,” Porreca said. The first diagnosis was that it was a rare endocrine disorder. “He didn’t come home until he was 2 months old. He was a very, very sick child. They got X-rays that showed his bones look more like cartilage than bone.”

For the next couple of years, Porreca went from doctor to doctor, visiting the National Institutes of Health, struggling to make sense of what was causing Nicholas’ condition. Finally, she took him to a geneticist in Ohio who suggested it may be HPP.

“The Internet was barely in existence at that time,” she said. Porreca went to a local medical school and read every article in the library about HPP. Most were written by a doctor named Michael Whyt at Shriners Hospitals for Children in St. Louis. She made an appointment for Nicholas when he was 21/2 years old, and his disease was diagnosed as HPP. The lack of an enzyme critical to bone growth can result in bowed limbs, broken bones, breathing problems because of an insufficient chest wall, dwarfism and stillbirths.

“There are still many physicians out there who’ve never heard of it,” she said. “There’s a very good chance that doctors go through an entire lifetime of practice and never see a case of it. I only know of maybe five people in the whole state of Alaska that actually have this disorder.”

When the disease was diagnosed, no support organization for HPP existed, so Porreca created one. She connected with The Magic Foundation, which supports families who are affected by disorders that affect growth, and now heads the hypophosphatase division. She regularly travels to medical conventions to talk with doctors about the disease and corresponds with people all around the world who find her name on the internet and seek her out for information and advice.

“I started out a little over 22 years ago and I’ve been working with families all over the world with this disorder,” she said. It’s still a very rare disorder: Porreca’s worldwide database contains only about 400 families, but doctors are suspecting it could affect as many as 1 in 300 people, she said. Hope for families increases as more is learned about the disorder.

A few years ago, a pharmaceutical company and some scientists started working together on a way to replace the enzyme, alkaline phosphatase or ALP. During October 2015, they released a drug called Strensiq — the first treatment for HPP — and it’s saving lives, Porreca said.

“The children who were the critical, critical babies that started it as soon as they were born (during the drug’s trial period) are like 3 to 5 years old now,” she said. “They’re growing. They don’t have the deformities that the other children (with HPP) have. They can breathe.”

Nicholas was very ill and spent much of his childhood in a wheelchair because he couldn’t walk long distances. He never could ride a bike because he didn’t have the muscle strength and he had more than a dozen surgeries, but he eventually improved and made it to adulthood. In February, he started taking the new drug.

“And just in July, I think it was, he sent me these pictures and he climbed one of the mountains at Hatcher Pass with his buddies,” she said. “You can see Independence Mine and it’s like this little itty bitty, you can barely even tell it’s a building off in the distance. And I cried.” Click here for the YouTube video that Tracey put together of some of the kids with HPP, to see who the awareness campaign benefits.