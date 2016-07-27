Remove Clothes from Plastic Bags after Dry Cleaning July 27, 2016 by Pam Dunklebarger 2 Comments Before storing clothes that have been dry cleaned, you need to remove them from the plastic bag, as the bag may cause clothes to yellow.
Comments
James Bergman says
I appreciate the heads up. However, do you have any more information on this? What about leaving the bags on causes yellowing? I thought it would help keep them cleaner by keeping dust off of them.
Pam Dunklebarger says
Leaving freshly cleaned laundry in the flimsy plastic bag can cause yellowing, staining and weakening of fibers. The yellowing and other changes in color is caused by BHT (butylated hydroxyl tolune) an anti-oxidant used in the manufacturing of the plastic bag. When BHT comes in contact with any moisture and impurities in the air it forms a yellow pigment that transfers to the fabric.