New Canoe Building Company in Town

Greetings to the community of Delta Junction,

My name is Michael Manzo and I’m currently in the process of moving Yukon Freightworks Canoe Co and my Copperhead surface-drive dealership to Delta Junction. My boats are a fuel-efficient alternative to jet boats and airboats for hunting and hauling freight on rivers. I’m originally from northern Maine and have lived in the Anchorage and Mat-Su areas since 2002. I’ve not spent a lot of time in the community of Delta Junction, but did stay at Ft. Greely in 2003 on a guard duty rotation of the Patriot site, when I was in the Army. I also attended both the Mountaineering and Cold Weather courses at the Black Rapids training center back in 2007. After having graduated from Alaska Pacific University in 2014, I’ve continually struggled to find a reason for living in the heavily populated Anchorage or Mat-Su areas. The older I get, the more I appreciate small town life.

Growing up in rural Maine, we had a couple paper mills and potato farming. Now, those two industries are gone, and the area has no viable economy. It's best to stay right here in Alaska! I chose Delta Junction because it's a great-sized town with a unique crowd of folks. I noticed a few good rivers and lakes close by as well. I bring a lot of pride for my boat building endeavors, and I look forward to sharing that pride with community of Delta Junction. I also look forward to getting to know some of you. Neighbors have already been very neighborly, helping me get my truck unstuck from my property, and another fella even treating me to breakfast! I hope to slowly grow a strong work-force of local, skilled tradesman.

Sincerely,

Michael Manzo

Owner of Yukon Freightworks Canoe Company