Community Clean-Up ~ May 7

Bring a family member, team-mate, or friend and help Clean-up Delta! Yellow trash bags may be picked up at the Visitor Center beginning at 9am. Full bags may be dropped off at the Visitor Center. If you would like to get an early start, bags may be picked up Monday-Friday from 10-5 at Smiling Moose.

Let’s work together to keep Delta Junction a beautiful place to live and visit!

Saturday, May 7

9am – 3pm

The City of Delta Junction will have extended hours during Community Clean-Up