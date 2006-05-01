Weight Watchers Is Coming To Delta

Weight Watchers is finally coming to Delta! I have, and will be, working with the WW Territory Manager to get Delta meetings up and running. I expect that we’ll be up and running sometime in late summer. I am currently looking for a location that could be used to hold the meetings, the space has to be able to hold about 30-40 people with at least 2 tables, and 30-40 chairs. I imagine that after we get settled in, and have more meeting times available, a smaller location might be an option. I have already had so many people express interest, and am excited to get involved with my community again. I am also looking for any lifetime Weight Watchers members that might be willing to work as a receptionist for the meetings. Anyone that might be interested please contact me, and I would be glad to get things rolling. Thank you to all of those that expressed interest and support in this endeavor! It takes the support of family, and friends to make a healthy happy community!

Merri Darland mdif@hotmail.com